Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 257.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 38.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

RSI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

RSI stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rush Street Interactive

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.