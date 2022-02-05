Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 15,181 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 257.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 876,881 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

RSI stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rush Street Interactive

