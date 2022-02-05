Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $285,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $28.70.
In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,989,394.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 43,429 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124 over the last ninety days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN).
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.