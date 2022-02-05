Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $285,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,989,394.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 43,429 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,547 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,124 over the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

