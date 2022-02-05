Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $285,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $13.74 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.02.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,763,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

