Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 6,383 Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTA. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

