Head-To-Head Comparison: Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) vs. NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Nexters shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nexters and NTT DATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexters N/A N/A N/A NTT DATA 4.36% 9.43% 3.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nexters and NTT DATA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A NTT DATA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexters and NTT DATA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A NTT DATA $21.87 billion 1.31 $722.33 million $0.70 29.19

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Risk & Volatility

Nexters has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NTT DATA beats Nexters on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexters

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others. The Public and Social Infrastructure segment provides IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructures. The Financial segment offers IT services for Japanese financial institutions. The Enterprise and Solutions segment handles IT services that support business activities in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The North America segment offers IT services centering on North America. The EMEA segment provides IT services centering on North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Others segment manages businesses in China and Asia Pacific region. The company was founded on May 23, 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

