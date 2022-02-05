Oppenheimer Comments on Humana Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.55. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $29.38 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $429.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.18. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $393,330,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,499,000 after purchasing an additional 448,859 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

