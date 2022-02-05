Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

AQUA stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 99.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 87.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 474,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after buying an additional 76,923 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

