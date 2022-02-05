Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s FY2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

NYSE:PKI opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.58 and a 200-day moving average of $180.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.8% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 22,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

