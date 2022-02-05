Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

