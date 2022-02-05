BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PYCR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

PYCR stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raul Jr. Villar purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.35 per share, for a total transaction of $733,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $72,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,542 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2,171.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.