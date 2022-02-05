Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $625.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $663.45.

INTU stock opened at $544.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $602.89 and a 200-day moving average of $581.65. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

