Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.57.

CTXS opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.26. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 127.71% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $298,091,000 after buying an additional 196,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,827,645,000 after buying an additional 4,980,448 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

