Deutsche Bank AG Buys 15,364 Shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 59.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CarLotz during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. CarLotz, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research lowered shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

