Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 185,323 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,542,266.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20.

NYSE YOU opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth $784,027,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,401,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,638,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after buying an additional 208,953 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,142,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

