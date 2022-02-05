UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Buys 1,021,249 Shares

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

NYSE USER opened at $7.57 on Friday. UserTesting Inc has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75.

USER has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

UserTesting Company Profile

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

