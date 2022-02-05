Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 518,797 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $26,458,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 42,003 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,101,410.09.

On Thursday, January 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $22,664,964.72.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 202,326 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $10,142,602.38.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,060,450.93.

On Thursday, December 30th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 172,553 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $11,284,966.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 313,468 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $20,497,672.52.

On Monday, December 20th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 490,954 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $30,036,565.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.81, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $323,777,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $254,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. UBS Group raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $86.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

