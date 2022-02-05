Deutsche Bank AG Buys New Shares in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLUE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.