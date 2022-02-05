Deutsche Bank AG Sells 239 Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Peoples Financial Services were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFIS opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Peoples Financial Services Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.57.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 32.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

