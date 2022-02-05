Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Shares in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $1,758,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $5,335,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EVCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is 17.24. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 10.38 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 123.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

