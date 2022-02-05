Deutsche Bank AG Purchases New Shares in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $1,758,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $5,335,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 12.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is 17.24. EverCommerce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 10.38 and a fifty-two week high of 23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 123.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
EverCommerce Profile
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
