Deutsche Bank AG Makes New Investment in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVCM. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,335,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVCM shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.54.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer purchased 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

EverCommerce stock opened at 12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 14.39 and its 200-day moving average is 17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of 10.38 and a 1 year high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 128.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 123.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

