Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,199,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,092,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,952 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $5,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:KRO opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.20. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $499.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Kronos Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.