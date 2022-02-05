Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.96.

CFLT opened at $66.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $3,243,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. SP Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

