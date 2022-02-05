Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $101.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Hovde Group began coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.67.

BPOP stock opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. Popular has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Popular’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPOP. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Popular in the second quarter worth about $56,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Popular by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after acquiring an additional 475,111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Popular by 2,876.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,283,000 after acquiring an additional 339,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Popular by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 306,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Popular in the third quarter worth about $14,719,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

