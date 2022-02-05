Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

APEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

APEN stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $153.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CPMG Inc lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 0.8% in the third quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,194,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 25,026 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 19.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 912,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 149,942 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 20.3% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 831,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the second quarter worth $6,125,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

