Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at HC Wainwright

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of AVXL opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $792.87 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.