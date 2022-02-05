Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $377.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.83% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.27.
Shares of SAIA stock opened at $283.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.02 and a 200 day moving average of $279.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.
About Saia
Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.
Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.