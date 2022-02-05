Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $377.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.27.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $283.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. Saia has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.02 and a 200 day moving average of $279.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Saia will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia during the third quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

