Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) & Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Boxed alerts:

This table compares Boxed and Baozun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed N/A N/A N/A Baozun 0.26% 0.42% 0.24%

54.0% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Baozun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed N/A N/A -$4.22 million N/A N/A Baozun $1.36 billion 0.67 $65.25 million $0.03 416.67

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Boxed.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Boxed and Baozun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 0 0 2.00 Baozun 1 2 2 0 2.20

Baozun has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.00%. Given Baozun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baozun is more favorable than Boxed.

Summary

Baozun beats Boxed on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc., formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.