Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FNF. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE FNF opened at $50.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

