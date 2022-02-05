Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

ELY has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Callaway Golf has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.25.

NYSE ELY opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock valued at $91,355,635. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,113 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,115,000 after acquiring an additional 896,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,242,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,780,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

