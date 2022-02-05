Meridian Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Meridian in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meridian from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

MRBK stock opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Meridian has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.56.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.27. Meridian had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 23.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,486,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 198,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 17,688 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 147.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 114,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 68,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter worth $2,257,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

