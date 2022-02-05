Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.74 EPS.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FB. MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

Shares of FB opened at $237.09 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 12,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 21,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

