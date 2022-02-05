Analysts Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will announce sales of $169.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $184.80 million and the lowest is $162.80 million. PetIQ reported sales of $164.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year sales of $905.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $898.70 million to $920.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $979.35 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $991.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.90 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PETQ shares. Benchmark started coverage on PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

PETQ opened at $19.36 on Friday. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,021,000 after acquiring an additional 144,740 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PetIQ by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

