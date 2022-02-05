Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.57 Million

Brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report $140.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.70 million. Harmonic reported sales of $111.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $589.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $582.20 million to $596.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $667.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $679.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.11 million, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

