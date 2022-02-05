$5.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.87 billion. Rite Aid reported sales of $5.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.80 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Rite Aid stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $581.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

In related news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan purchased 14,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Rite Aid by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 54,950 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

