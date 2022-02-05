Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Down 19.9%

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) dropped 19.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$14.33 and last traded at C$14.44. Approximately 111,885 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 53,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.03.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.80.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.