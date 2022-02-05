$3.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post sales of $3.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.16 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $12.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $13.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $15.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Alcoa stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.43. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 451,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,335,927 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

