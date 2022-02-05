Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $285.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Biogen traded as low as $212.65 and last traded at $212.71, with a volume of 13485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.96.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.92.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

