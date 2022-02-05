Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Global Net Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

