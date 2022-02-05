Short Interest in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Declines By 14.3%

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,570,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 12,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -280.00%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

