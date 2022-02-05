Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Declines By 13.8%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $12.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.
About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
