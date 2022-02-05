Short Interest in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Declines By 13.8%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Get Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 50.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $73,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.