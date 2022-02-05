Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.76) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tata Motors in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.76) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.72). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

TTM stock opened at $33.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Tata Motors by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tata Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 53.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

