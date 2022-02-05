Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RNW opened at $6.22 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,060,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

