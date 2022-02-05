Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $80.13. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.71, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $284,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1,915.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,443 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 104.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 421.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 112.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after purchasing an additional 851,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.