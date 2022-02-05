Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $144.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.83.

NYSE:DFS opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

