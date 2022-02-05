LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.22.
TREE stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.60. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
