LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.22.

TREE stock opened at $125.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.58 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.60. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $372.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in LendingTree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in LendingTree by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in LendingTree by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in LendingTree by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

