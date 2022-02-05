Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $83.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,739 shares of company stock worth $8,075,755. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,777 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

