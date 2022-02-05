Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BZH. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates raised Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:BZH opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.03. Beazer Homes USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

