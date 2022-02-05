Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $42.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Steady growth in fleet is driving Air Lease’s top line. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging. In November 2021, the company’s board approved a 15.6% hike in its quarterly cash dividend to 18.5 cents per share. Air Lease’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. At the end of the third quarter, the company's total liquidity was worth $8.4 billion. On the flip side, the company believes that its collection rate (total cash collected from lease rentals and maintenance reserves) might remain under pressure due to the effects of COVID-19. Additionally, escalating costs due to higher interest expenses and depreciation of flight equipment expenses are hurting the company’s bottom line.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE AL opened at $39.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.01. Air Lease has a one year low of $36.52 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.19.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 205,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,686,000 after purchasing an additional 86,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,929,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Air Lease by 24.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,453,000 after buying an additional 646,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Air Lease by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,644,000 after buying an additional 189,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

