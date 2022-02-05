Royal Bank of Canada Trims BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Target Price to $7.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $9.43.

BB stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.30. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $37,754.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock worth $167,397. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 231,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 156,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

